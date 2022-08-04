Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade absurdly claimed that Covid “boosters don’t work” and that the “vaccine is ineffective.”

“The pandemic is over … The CDC is changing regulations. Even if you have it, treat it like a cold,” said Kilmeade on Thursday during a segment on America Reports about Los Angeles maintaining its eviction moratorium. “We all been treating it like that anyway, so we’re moving through it. The boosters don’t work, the vaccine’s infective except to reduce symptoms.”

However, the vaccines have allowed most of those who got it that get Covid to not have to be hospitalized or experience major symptoms.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “it’s recommended that people who have already had COVID-19 get a COVID-19 vaccine. The spread of new variants can also increase the risk of reinfection.”

“In addition, COVID-19 vaccination might offer better protection than getting sick with COVID-19,” it says. A recent study showed that unvaccinated people who already had COVID-19are more than twice as likely as fully vaccinated people to be re-infected with COVID-19.”

Regarding boosters, according to a study published last month in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, they provide protection against the Omicron variants and reduce the chances of needing to be hospitalized.

