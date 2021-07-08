Brian Kilmeade Rips ‘Presumptuous’ Dr. Fauci For Telling Vaccine-Hesitant to ‘Get Over It’

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade bashed Dr. Anthony Fauci for his plea that more Americans get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

“The focus of this administration on vaccination is mind boggling,” Kilmeade said on Thursday. He accepted that “they’ve done a very good job” of getting the word out on vaccines and making them publicly available, but then complained about being “berated” by Fauci because the nation’s top Covid adviser said in an interview that unvaccinated people should “get over this political statement” and get inoculated.

“Here we have a vaccine that’s highly, highly effective in preventing disease and certainly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization,” an exasperated Fauci said on MSNBC Wednesday night. “It’s easy to get. It’s free. And it’s readily available. So, you know, you’ve got to ask, what is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try and save the lives of yourself and your family.”

Kilmeade rejected the notion that Americans are declining inoculation from Covid-19 due to politics.

“Presumptuous to think you’re not getting the vaccine if it is indeed the case because of politics,” Kilmeade said. “Maybe you had the virus already. Maybe you know you have the antibodies. Maybe the fact is its emergency use doesn’t make you feel comfortable. Why not give people credit rather than trying to berate them into doing something and claiming it’s playing politics?”

“Does your doctor talk to you that way?” Ainsley Earhardt followed up. She noted an interview Fox & Friends did with a father whose son became ill after getting vaccinated.

“I’m not saying don’t get your kids vaccinated — that’s your choice as a parent — but you have to know all of the facts, and when Fauci says get over it, what do you say to that dad, Dr. Fauci?” She asked. “Do you tell him to get over it? His son can’t play soccer any more.”

Fox & Friends has pushed vaccinations before. In May, all three hosts said they were vaccinated and encouraged their viewers to get themselves inoculated against Covid-19.

via Fox News.

