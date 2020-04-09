Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade urged the American economy to get back up and running as he dismissed some projection models, recently revised, for how many Americans could die from the coronavirus.

While the U.S. has seen over 430,000 cases of Covid-19 and approximately 15,000 deaths attributed to the virus, health officials have expressed hope recently that the overall death toll might come in underneath the previous expectations of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths with mitigation. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and Dr. Anthony Fauci have urged the country, however, to keep upholding social distancing policies.

On Thursday, Kilmeade took a scornful tone as he talked about the projections, saying “the fact is when somebody says 200,000 people die, oops, I mean 60,000 — and it’s not going to be right away, it’s going to be in August — that’s how good we are doing and how off the models were. You have to wonder, as much as social distancing’s working, I wonder if the economists are going to get in that room and say we have to stand up this economy in some way before we are not going to be able to stand when this is all said and done.”

“Right, but Brian, it’s still 60,000 people, which is a staggering number,” Steve Doocy interjected.

“It’s a high number, but how many people are going to die as the country goes flat on its back for three months?” Kilmeade continued. “We’re not going to look like the same country. So the economists have to have a say in this.”

via Fox News.

