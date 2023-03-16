Brian Kilmeade on WWIII Fears Following Russian Jet Drone Incident: ‘Weakness Gets You There Quicker’

Despite recurring concerns that the war in Ukraine and rising tensions with Russia could lead to a new world war, Brian Kilmeade warned that the United States couldn’t be weak in its response to the Black Sea drone incident.

The Fox & Friends host interviewed Congressman August Pfluger (R-TX) on Thursday to get his reaction to the Pentagon’s released footage of the U.S. drone’s encounter with a Russian fighter jet this week. The drone was forced into the Black Sea after a close intercept with the fighter, which included the jet dumping fuel onto the drone and damaging its propellor.

Pfluger condemned Russia for the “aggressive and brazen act,” and he wished that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had more to say about this “very provocative action.” He also offered his shock since the footage suggests that the jet came extremely close to colliding with the drone in midair.

“It’s completely incredible that they would do this,” the congressman said, “and really, we need an apology from the Russian government.”

Kilmeade fumed “we just expedited their intelligence,” referring to the news that Russia is trying to recover the drone wreckage from the Black Sea. This led to his suggestion that America needs to get more hawkish in dealing with Russia.

“People say, well, we don’t want World War III. Who does?” He said. “With the Russians, weakness gets you there quicker. They cannot afford to confront us. They cannot handle the Ukrainian army. Do you think they can handle NATO? Why don’t we think boldly and strongly?”

“You are exactly right. The only thing that Russians respect is strength,” said Pfluger. “We’ve gotta be strong and lay the law down.”

Watch above via Fox News.

