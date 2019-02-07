Brian Kilmeade: Why Doesn’t President Trump ‘Run a Private Investigation Into Adam Schiff?’

Fox & Friends addressed investigations into President Donald Trump and brought on Fox News Chief Legal Analyst Andrew Napolitano to provide insight into the growing list of investigations into Trump, his personal business, his family, his inauguration and his administration.

The pro-Trump morning show typically takes the view that these investigations are “presidential harassment,” and in this segment co-host Brian Kilmeade simply asked why President Trump doesn’t investigate Trump’s political rivals, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Maxine Waters? “How did they become rich?”

Earlier Thursday morning, Trump had tweeted about what he clearly sees as a “witch hunt” posting on the social media platform that “after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so. Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment…” and eventually adding Dems are going “Nuts.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt amplified that idea with “This is never going to end. We are two years into the administration at the continuation of investigation after investigation.”

Napolitano agreed “Sadly I think you are right” then answered Kilmeade’s question of why Trump just doesn’t preemptively investigate Schiff and Watters with “I don’t know the answer to that.”

Kilmeade continued the idea of a vengeful investigation asking “does the president have an attorney? Why doesn’t the president run a private investigation on to Adam Schiff?”

Napolitano answered, ” If he is going to use the power of the government to do anything, has to do it through the DOJ and there has to be evidence of some criminal.”

