Senator Josh Hawley consistently paints himself as a victim of “cancel culture,” but often does so from a remarkably prominent perch. If that sounds absurd and perhaps even delusional to you, then you will almost certainly enjoy Brianna Keilar’s thorough rebuttal of what most reasonable people would see as Hawley’s really strange self-perception of being a victim to the media.

Keilar has made a lot of hay from public absurdities in the past year or so, as her dispassionate and reasoned essays have led to numerous Mediaite posts (not that that’s the sole Socratic measure of value, however.) And this version is no less satisfying for an audience of viewers who likely delight in speaking truth to Hawley’s power.

And to that point, Hawley has a tremendous amount of power, which Keilar effectively illustrates. He is a U.S. Senator who is given the incredible perch to opine and speak publicly with great authority in hearings and other Senate events. He is a consistent guest on Fox News programming — both news and opinion programs — and has a just-published book about what he calls the “tyranny” of Big Tech.

But anyone following Hawley’s public presentations knows that he frequently complains about being censored or canceled. He even made the claim that he was being canceled by the Washington Post in a streamed interview with the Washington Post, in which the host had to remind the Missouri Senator that he was a guest on a program that they were hosting.

“The last six weeks the radical left, corporate allies, the liberal media have tried to cancel me, sensor me, shut me down, stop me from representing the people of Missouri, stop me from representing you,” Hawley said in a clip aired on CNN’s New Day. “And guess what? I’m here today, I’m not going anywhere, and I’m not backing down. Not a chance.”

“Not a chance because Hawley has not been canceled,” Keilar dryly pushed back. “Au contraire. Trying to get away from Senator Hawley is like trying to escape the Kardashians.”

She then noted how it’s impossible to get away from Hawley because “he is everywhere.” She then listed all the platforms where his supporters can find him: “Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, two accounts on Instagram, Fox on Monday night, Fox on Tuesday morning, Fox on Tuesday night. You get the point. He’s there as often as you brush your teeth.”

Mocking Hawley’s absurd claims isn’t terribly new. But for anyone who finds joy in an effective calling out of political bullshittery? The clip above is most satisfying.

