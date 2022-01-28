CNN co-host Brianna Keilar slammed Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) over making a falsehood about the Covid vaccine.

“So there’s a new Covid lie that is making the right-wing media rounds and now a U.S. senator is spreading it,” she said on Friday’s New Day. “On Wednesday, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson said this.”

New Day then played a soundbite of Johnson saying on The Charlie Kirk Show, “We’ve heard story after story. I mean, all these athletes dropping dead on the field. But we’re supposed to ignore that. Nothing happening here. Nothing to see. This is a travesty. This is a scandal.”

Keilar mocked Johnson and said, “No really. Nothing to see. There is nothing to see. Nothing to see!”

New Day brought on CNN politics reporter and editor-at-large Chris Cillizza to debunk what Keilar called “this strange new Covid conspiracy theory.”

Keilar did not hold back.

“That is nuts, Chris,” she said. “That is a U.S. senator saying something that is easily verifiable, totally untrue, and also dangerous.”

Cillizza explained that the conspiracy came about courtesy of the far-right Gateway Pundit in December when they “linked to a study from a site called Good Sciencing” about athletes with “myocarditis and pericarditis, issues with their heart and they took the vaccine.”

“The problem is, it’s just not accurate,” said Cillizza, who mentioned that examples cited included home-run champ Hank Aaron, who died in January 2021 at age 86. He died not from the Covid vaccine, rather “natural causes, according to the Fulton County medical examiner” in Georgia.

