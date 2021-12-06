View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Baldwin (@brooke_baldwin)

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says the network should replace Chris Cuomo with a woman in its coveted 9 p.m. time slot.

CNN fired the eponymous host of Cuomo Prime Time on Saturday days after the network said it was suspending him indefinitely. Cuomo had faced months of ethics-related criticism after it was revealed in May that he participated in strategy sessions with the team of his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY). The governor had been accused by numerous women of sexual misconduct, and the CNN host was assisting his brother on how to handle the claims. The governor eventually resigned over the allegations.

“I would like to see CNN put a woman in that 9 p.m. spot,” Baldwin said in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Not me. I’ve moved on. But there are plenty of brilliant women they could choose from.”

Baldwin cited the countless successful women she’s spoken with over the years and said there’s a consensus on how to “truly change the game for us.”

She explained that more women – especially women of color – need to be put in positions of power.

“Yes, of course we all need more seats at the table,” she continued. “But we also need to build a better, more inclusive table. And CNN prime time has dominated by male hosts. And ya’ll, it’s nearly 2022. Wouldn’t you like to see a woman successfully lead in prime time?”

Chris Cuomo had faced renewed scrutiny last week after the New York attorney general’s office released transcripts of correspondence showing that Cuomo wanted to dig up dirt on his brother’s accusers. He was suspended indefinitely pending a company investigation. He was terminated on Saturday after a lawyer for one of his brother’s accusers alerted the network to an allegation of sexual misconduct against Chris Cuomo by a junior colleague at another network.

Baldwin departed CNN in April.

