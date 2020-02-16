A Nigerian fan of Pete Buttigieg told multiple news outlets that he is the one behind a Twitter account that some believed to have been secretly operated by one of the former South Bend mayor’s top staffers.

Lis Smith, senior communications adviser for the Buttigieg 2020 campaign, was suspected in the last few days of being the secret owner of the @easychinedu Twitter account. Buzzfeed notes that the account became a subject of conspiracy theories thanks to this tweet saying “Team Pete. Hey. It’s Lis. It’s Phase 4. Time to leave it all on the floor. Phone bankers, we need you.”

The assumption was that Chinedu was a sockpuppet account, or in other words, an online alias Smith used to talk up Buttigieg and secretly compliment herself. Smith tried to squish this conpisracy theory on Sunday with a sarcastic response to it:

Yea guys I totally have the time to be running a sock puppet account from Nigeria. Find better conspiracies! 😘 https://t.co/0qbTF8Oq3m — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) February 16, 2020

Since her name kept trending though, Smith capitalized off of it by tweeting several rallying cries for Buttigieg and retweeting sarcastic responses to the accusations against her.

Wait until they learn about your twitter account in Mongolia… pic.twitter.com/ZBH2BrONJO — Steve Schale (@steveschale) February 16, 2020

This explains why you’re always asking me about my travels to Africa pic.twitter.com/1DEjgFyq4X — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 16, 2020

Or more likely that you guys are having a totally normal one and not peddling absurd (!) conspiracies. Thanks for the laugh this Sunday! https://t.co/X9GKo7fGi6 — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) February 16, 2020

As it were, Buzzfeed got in contact with Chinedu, who has disabled the account citing harassment he received. He told the outlet that “I was just having a little fun” spoofing an email he received from the Buttigieg campaign.

“Clearly, I am not Lis Smith, that’s the whole point. I also want to apologize to Pete’s campaign and Lis for contributing unintentionally to this new controversy regarding Pete/Lis,” He continued. “My account is run 100% by me. I am not affiliated with Pete Buttigieg’s campaign. I just support Pete passionately. Many others outside the US support Pete as well.”

New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi also got in touch with Chinedu, who had this to say:

BREAKING: I have corresponded with the person who claims he is behind the account, NOT Lis Smith. He says he is from Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/FaVPityFEc — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 16, 2020

BOOM! What this episode shows us:

1- disinfo spreads quickly on twitter and you should think twice before spreading it during an election season:

2- the people pushing this and giving it credence are bad faith actors whose credibility should be called into question going fwd.

👋 https://t.co/mGJasXOerF — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) February 16, 2020

And this—> Don’t believe everything you read in twitter, folks, but thank you for finally getting me over 100k follows! https://t.co/liKTj0LNh3 — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) February 16, 2020

My apologies for ruining so many Sundays! https://t.co/OPfjolEHUo — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) February 16, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]