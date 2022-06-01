Caitlyn Jenner Compliments Lia Thomas on ‘Very Good’ Response to Critics Accusing Her of Unfairness: ‘She Played by the Rules’

Caitlyn Jenner gave Lia Thomas props by saying the transgender athlete presented herself well in responding to critics of her participation in women’s sports.

Jenner appeared Wednesday on Fox & Friends to give her reaction to Thomas’ ABC News interview in which the UPenn swimmer responded to critics who believe she has an unfair advantage over her female competitors because she was born male. Thomas said that her transition gave her the mental catharsis to focus on her swimming, and that “trans people don’t transition for athletics. We transition to be happy and authentic and our true selves. Transitioning to get an advantage is not something that ever factors into our decisions.”

Jenner is among those who has criticized Thomas’ participation in women’s sports in the past, even though the NCAA allows transgender athletes to compete as women after a year of hormonal replacement therapy. Responding to Thomas’ interview, Jenner told Will Cain “I thought she did a very good job,” though she believes one year of hormone therapy was not enough.

This is not Lia Thomas’ fault. She played by the rules and did a good job. Played by the rules. Really, my concerns are with the NCAA. Their rules have to be a lot more stringent. I think they have to be more difficult. I don’t think just one year of hormone replacement therapy is enough. And actually, on the ABC special, they even had a doctor on there, saying it isn’t enough. Even four or five years on hormone replacements, they wouldn’t have an advantage. I mean, I have been on for seven years of full transition, been on hormone replacement, and I can still hit the golf ball 280, 290 yards. There is a lot left over. So I’m not blaming her. I’m just blaming the system right now. That has to be seriously looked at.

Jenner stood by her view on the NCAA’s guidelines, saying “I respect [Thomas’] right to be able to transition…But on the other hand, she may be happy, but I’m sure the girl — the cis girls — in the blocks next to her see this very large woman who she knows she can’t beat, I don’t think she is that happy. I don’t think the person that missed out on making it to the NCAAs by one position who now all of a sudden doesn’t go, I don’t think she is happy.”

“I have said from the beginning, I don’t think biological boys should compete in women’s sports. It’s just not fair,” Jenner continued. “I have have always been out to protect women’s sports. I think we need to do it. And the only way you are going to do that as far as the trans issue is to really look at these rules and find out what is going to work, where a trans athlete does not have a big advantage over the cis women, the cis athletes.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com