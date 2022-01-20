Caitlyn Jenner Slams Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas for Racing Against Women: ‘This Woke World’ Is ‘Not Working’

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner spoke out against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania, for competing against women.

“I’ve said from the beginning, biological boys should not be playing in women’s sports,” Jenner said during an appearance on Fox News’ America Reports. “We need to protect women’s sports.”

“First of all, I respect her decision to live her life authentically. 100 percent. But, that also comes with responsibility and some integrity. I don’t know why she’s doing this,” Jenner continued. “It’s not good for the trans community.”

The 72-year-old Jenner transitioned in 2015, nearly four decades after she won a gold medal in the 1976 Olympics, competing in the men’s decathlon as Bruce Jenner. Thomas is currently in her first season competing against women, after three years as a male swimmer at UPenn. She last competed on UPenn men’s swimming team in 2019 as Will Thomas.

“Her hands are bigger. She can swim faster. That’s a known,” Jenner argued. “All of this woke world that we’re living in right now is not working. I feel sorry for the other athletes that are out there, especially at Penn or anybody she’s competing against, because in the woke world you have to say, ‘Oh my gosh, this is great.’ No it’s not!”

Thomas has been destroying UPenn’s records for women’s swimming this year and will look to compete at national championships, where she might break NCAA records set by future Olympic gold medalists.

NCAA rules allow transgender athletes to compete as women after they have undergone testosterone suppression for at least one year. It’s unclear when Thomas began to transition.

In the wake of Thomas’ record-setting swimming performances, the NCAA announced new guidelines stating the governing body of each individual sport will determine the participation of transgender athletes. The new guidelines will also immediately require transgender student-athletes to document sport-specific testosterone levels four weeks before championships.

