‘Calm Down’: Chris Christie Tries to Stifle Donna Brazile’s Abortion Rant During Tense ABC Panel

Chris Christie urged Donna Brazile not to lose her temper as the two took part in a debate about Republican efforts to ban abortion.

Christie and Brazile faced off on This Week, as ABC News’ Jon Karl asked the former New Jersey governor about Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) newly-signed bill banning abortions in his state after 6 weeks. The bill follows the ruling of a Texas federal judge that suspended the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, a drug used to perform medication abortions.

Christie expressed his view that abortion should be a state issue rather than federal, plus he offered his thoughts on how likely it is that DeSantis will face backlash for the bill. This led to Christie saying it’s “wrong” for conservatives to try federalizing an abortion ban after decades of arguments that it should be put up to the states.

Brazile objected to how the conversation about abortion medication “is whether or not we’re going to allow politicians to pretend to be doctors.” She also objected to Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s insinuation that mifepristone isn’t safe despite being approved by the FDA.

“This is going to be a liability to the Republicans,” Brazile said. “I got so much in my mind about it. I’m so angry about what’s happening.”

“Alright, calm down,” Christie interjected. But Brazile charged on.

“I’m angry because of what it’s doing to women in this country,” Brazile said. “I’m angry because it’s setting us back. I’m also angry because, once again, men are telling us what to do with our bodies. It’s time that they stop and understand the ramifications and repercussions of this.”

Watch above via ABC.

