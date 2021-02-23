The Senate Hearing about the Capitol attacks on Jan. 6 opened with some revealing commentary by four current and former security officials involved on that day.

After opening statements, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) asked some simple yes or no questions designed to removed some opacity over what happened on that historic day and what really was going on during the deadly attacks led by Trump supporters.

“Based on what we know now, including the recent department of justice indictments, do you agree that there is now clear evidence that supports the conclusion that the January 6th insurrection was planned and it was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol?” Senator Klobuchar asked. All four officials agreed.

“Would you agree that this attack involved white supremacists and extremist groups?” she followed, to which everyone also agreed. “Would you agree that this was a highly dangerous situation which was horrific, but could have actually been worse without the courage of the officers that you commanded?” Klobuchar asked, to which everyone also agreed.

The former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the attack, then answered the next questions and revealed that he was not made aware of an FBI intelligence report about the attacks that had been filed the day before, and explained that the Capitol Police does not have it’s own intelligence operation and is solely reliant on that which is shared with him by 18 federal intel agencies.

On Monday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson scoffed at the idea that white supremacist groups took part in the attack, which the Capitol security officials testified was actually the case.

Watch above via CNN.

