CNN contributor Carl Bernstein pulled no punches in his condemnation of President Donald Trump, labeling him a “homicidal president” for the choice to restart indoor, mostly maskless campaign rallies.

Speaking to Anderson Cooper, the former Washington Post reporting partner of Bob Woodward, called out the president for his ongoing dismissal of the threat from coronavirus, which has claimed nearly 200,000 American lives so far. Trump hosted an indoor rally for thousands of his supporters in a factory near Las Vegas on Sunday. On Monday, the manufacturing facility that hosted Trump’s rally was hit with a $3,000 fine on Monday for violating Nevada regulations that prohibit indoor gatherings of more than 50 people. In addition, rallygoers at the event were not required to wear masks even though they were packed together making it impossible to social distance.

“He knew how deadly it was,” Cooper said of Trump, alluding to the bombshell report about Trump lying to the public about Covid-19 in February, divulged in Woodward’s new book. “He continued to down play the virus to the American people and is back to having indoor rallies. It’s — it defies understanding. I mean, just defies any sense of responsibility.”

Dana Bash then noted that, even as late as Trump’s last interview with Woodward in August, that the president was refusing to critically scrutinize his own behavior, telling the book author “nothing more could have been done.”

“Carl, I mean, you hear the president’s comments to Woodward and see the June indoor rally in Tulsa and Henderson and round table in Phoenix,” Cooper added. “It looks like an indoor rally. He’s knowingly putting people’s lives at stake.”

“Let’s be clear,” Bernstein said before lowering the boom on Trump. “You’re witnessing a homicidal president conveying, purposefully, a homicidal assembly to help him get reelected as President of the United States instead of protecting the health and welfare of the United States including supporters whose lives he’s willing to sacrifice.”

“Here is this president who staked part of his presidency on the right to life particularly of the unborn,” Bernstein added, “and every day he’s sacrificed the lives of thousands of Americans because he is unwilling to deal honestly, forthrightly meaningfully with the crisis in our post-war history in this country. He’s abdicated responsibility and the result is the most grievous felony committed by any president in our history, probably, and now we see it in front of us tonight, this homicidal assembly that the President of the United States has called his supporters to be sacrificial lambs. It’s astonishing.”

