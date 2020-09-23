On Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson went up to bat for Kyle Rittenhouse by airing video footage portraying the Kenosha vigilante in a light of self defense, as Rittenhouse faces charges for killing 2 people and shooting a third.

After previously defending Rittenhouse’s actions, Carlson returned to the subject on Tuesday night by lamenting that the shootings “destroyed [Rittenhouse’s] life but also ended the lives of two other people.”

The Fox News host then introduced a series of “never before seen” videos put together by a nonprofit group formed by Rittenhouse’s defense attorney, and purported that it would counter the “enormous amount” of leftist propaganda surrounding the incident.

“We’re going to show you context from that night, and we’re going to let you decide what happened,” Carlson said.

The videos began by presenting Rittenhouse as a “good samaritan” who drove to Kenosha to protect businesses, clean graffiti, and also showed him telling someone he had his rifle with him because “part of my job is to help people. If there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way.”

“That was the day,” Carlson interjected, “and then night came. Kyle Rittenhouse found himself in downtown Kenosha in the middle of a riot.”

The film goes on by displaying Rittenhouse’s efforts to stop the destructive riots that happened that night while also highlighting his confrontations with numerous protesters who have criminal records. The voiceover states that Rittenhouse was cornered by Joseph Rosenbaum at one point and fired four shots at him to escape during an escalating situation. The film then moves on to the encounter where Rittenhouse shot Gage Grosskreutz and Anthony Huber.

Rittenhouse, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, received a series of defenses on Tucker Carlson’s show Tuesday night. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said that Rittenhouse, who is not from Wisconsin but crossed state lines to go to the protest, was “trying to protect his state.”

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro also defended Rittenhouse as innocent, calling him “all-American.”

“This kid is not a mass murderer, there were several times he could’ve continued shooting,” she said.

