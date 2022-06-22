Cavuto Grills Biden Adviser on Gas Prices in 20-Minute Throwdown: ‘If That Did Get a Little Heated, I Do Apologize’

Neil Cavuto interrogated White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein in a crosstalk-riddled exchange that lasted for a third of his show Wednesday.

Though the discussion was genial, it was unusually intense for the generally low-key Your World with Neil Cavuto.

The Fox News host began by asking why President Joe Biden is only now pushing Congress to suspend the federal gas tax to provide relief at the pump amid record-high prices. Biden has largely blamed the increase on Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Bernstein responded by mentioning said war.

“I think now is an important moment given that since Putin mustered troops for his completely unjustified attack on the sovereign nation of Ukraine, gas prices are up about $2 a gallon,” Bernstein responded.

Cavuto pointed out that gas prices rose before Russia amassed troops along Ukraine’s border.

“You started out with gas at around $2.30 a gallon when you assumed office,” the host said. “And I go right up to around November 2021. And I use that period because that’s the time Russian troops started building along the Ukrainian border. I didn’t even wait for the war to start some months later. And by that point, we were at $3.39 a gallon. So, they had already gone up 50%. So when you call at this time Putin tax hike, are you forgetting what was happening pre-Putin?”

“No,” answered Bernstein, “And that’s why we’ve stressed continuously in talking about this and other measures that there’s no single effort that’s going to provide all the relief folks need. We have to work–”

“That wasn’t my question,” Cavuto interrupted. “You keep going back to the Putin tax hike and I get that. And a good deal of it is there, but isn’t that a bit disingenuous?”

“No, it’d be disingenuous if it were the only thing we were talking about,” Bernstein replied.

Later in the discussion, Cavuto turned to Biden’s recent criticism of oil companies.

The host asked if bashing the industry for making record profits is “fair.”

“I’m just wondering whether you think that is a fair criticism in the scheme of things, knowing that you are the very administration that’s taking away some of the lands that they want to tap.”

“Nobody is blaming the industry,” Bernstein retorted. What the president is doing–”

“You most certainly are, Jared,” said Cavuto. “I hear it every day.”

“Neil, we can’t have a conversation unless we both get to talk,” Bernstein shot back.

The interview continued on for another 10 minutes.

Cavuto concluded by telling Bernstein, “Sorry I kept you a long time.”

The host then told viewers, “If that did get a little heated, I do apologize.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com