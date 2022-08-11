Charlie Kirk Mocks FBI Attack as ‘Playing Victim’ After ‘Military Occupation’ at Mar-a-Lago

Pro-Trump pundit Charlie Kirk complained that the FBI will “play the victim” following the attack on the bureau’s office in Cincinnati.

The eponymous host of The Charlie Kirk Show addressed the ongoing situation Thursday after an armed suspect attempted to breach the FBI’s office before fleeing the scene and engaging in a shootout with authorities. No motive has been established yet for the attack, though the FBI has seen a sharp increase of violent threats against them ever since the bureau executed a search warrant and investigated former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Carrying out that search warrant, which is a common practice for law enforcement, was described by Kirk as a “military occupation” of the former president’s Florida resort.

During his show, Kirk observed some “trepidation” from the media in terms of how they have covered the threats against the FBI.

“There is a single angle though they’re going to be continually using,” Kirk said, “which is, denouncing threats to all enforcement as if that’s really what’s going on here.”

From there, Kirk read through a report on Trump-appointed FBI Director Chris Wray condemned “deplorable and dangerous” threats to federal law enforcement. The Turning Point USA founder, who has called for people to “defy the federal government,” immediately gave a scoffing reaction of “remember how many of those threats are planted by the FBI themselves.”

Directly addressing the Cincinnati attack, Kirk predicted “this now will be the main focus even though have said repeatedly to remain peaceful.”

“They’re now going to try to play the victim after they occupied Donald Trump’s home,” Kirk fumed, dramatically calling the event “a military occupation!”

Kirk went on to say “violence against law enforcement is not tolerated…But that cannot allow us to keep our eye off the ball of exactly what happened earlier this week.”

[H/T Jason Campbell]

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com