Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) called out members of her own party in her opening statement for the January 6th House Select Committee.

The hearing began on Tuesday with a montage of horrific footage from the storming of the U.S. Capitol, plus an opening statement from Committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) — who outlined how American democracy is at stake in the aftermath of Jan. 6. Cheney then delivered her opener — which she kicked off by noting that Tuesday’s proceeding only came to be after her fellow Republicans stopped a bipartisan agreement on a 9/11-style January 6th investigative commission months ago.

Everybody on the dais voted for and preferred these matters investigated by an independent, non-partisan commission composed of five prominent Americans selected by each party and modeled on the 9/11 Commission. Although such a commission was opposed by my own leadership in the House, it overwhelmingly passed with the support of 35 Republican members. It was defeated by Republicans in the Senate, and that leaves us where we are today.

Cheney went on to stress the importance of investigating the Capitol riot, warning that “if those responsible are not held accountable and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our constitutional republic.” She also predicted “we will face the threat of more violence in the months to come, and another January 6th every four years.”

Cheney — who was thrust out of Congressional leadership for criticizing former President Donald Trump’s responsibility for the riot — remarked that, in the immediate aftermath of January 6th, “almost all members of my party recognized the events of that day for what they actually were.” She then moved to call out those who have since tried to defend the rioters or minimize the significance of the attack.

No member of Congress should now attempt to defend the indefensible, obstruct this investigation or whitewash what happened that day. We must act with honor and duty and in the interest of our nation. America is great because we preserve our democratic institutions at all costs. Until January 6th, we were proof positive for the world that a nation conceived in liberty could long endure, but now January 6th threatens our most sacred legacy. The question for every one of us, who serves in Congress, for every elected official across this great nation, indeed for every American is this: will we adhere to the rule of law? Will we respect the rulings of our courts? Will we preserve the peaceful transition of power? Or will we be so blinded by partisanship that we throw away the miracle of America? Do we hate our political adversaries more than we love our country and revere our Constitution? I pray that that is not the case.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

