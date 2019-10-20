Chris Christie said on ABC’s This Week today that President Donald Trump wanting the G7 at his Doral resort was clearly a bad idea.

Mick Mulvaney made the announcement at a much derided press conference last week that ultimately made more news on Ukraine. Last night the president announced he’s calling off holding the G7 at Doral and finding some place else.

“He had no choice,” Christie told George Stephanopoulos. “It shouldn’t have been done in the first place and it’s a good move to get out of it and get that out of the papers and off the news.”

The former governor added, “I know he loves his properties, and he loves having people to his properties, and he loves showing off their properties, I understand all that, but this just was an unforced error and I’m glad that they fixed it.”

