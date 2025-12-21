Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie absolutely wrecked President Donald Trump over a variety of controversies in what the ex-governor dubbed an “awful week.”

Kicking off a roundtable segment Sunday on ABC’s This Week, Jonathan Karl threw to Christie for his take on the plan to rename the Kennedy Center after Trump, the president’s widely-criticized reaction to the killing of Rob Reiner, a primetime address which failed to move the needle, and more.

“Even by Trump standards, this was an erratic, chaotic week,” Karl said. “Renaming the Kennedy Center, the stuff he did at the White House, the prime-time speech. What’s going on?”

“Merry Christmas to you, too, Mr. President,” Christie said, tongue-in-cheek. “Look, this is a pretty strange week. Just think about it. He sends out that disgraceful post on the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele. Then he puts his name on the building named after an assassinated president. Then he gives a frenetic national TV speech filled with inaccuracies, and really sounded like he was yelling at the American people that they don’t get how great he’s done so far. And then he puts these plaques out underneath the presidential pictures he’s put on the colonnade, filled with things that you could tell just from reading that he wrote them himself.”

“Read like Truth Social posts,” Karl said.

“It did,” Christie concurred.

The former governor made clear that if the president continues along the current trajectory, he and his party will soon pay the price.

“Look, he does all of this, Jon, in a week where 60 percent of the people in the country say the economy is no better under him than it was under Joe Biden,” Christie said. “The war continues to rage on in Ukraine that he said he was going to settle in 24 hours. And [Vladimir] Putin continues to manipulate him to deteriorate the 80-year NATO alliance. And twice now, in the past month, you’ve seen Republicans break from him on Capitol Hill, on both the Epstein files and ACA subsidies, to sign discharge petitions to repute both the speaker and the president.

“It’s not a strange week, Jon, it’s an awful week!” Christie added “And the president better wake up to the fact that going to Rocky Mount, North Carolina [to deliver a speech], is not going to solve his problems, and that he better start solving the American peoples’ problems or our party is going to have a big problem come November.”

Watch above, via ABC.