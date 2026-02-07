‘F*ck No!’ Bill Maher Asked If He Apologized To Trump For Depicting Him As Ape

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher replied with an emphatic “F*ck no!” when a guest asked if he had apologized to President Donald Trump for depicting him as an ape and joking that he was the spawn of an orangutan.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer and songwriter John Mellencamp, whose 19-date tour “Dancing Words – The Greatest Hits” begins this summer.

The panel guests were Chris Christie, former Republican governor of New Jersey and ABC News contributor; and Chrystia Freeland, former Canadian deputy prime minister and finance minister, and current economic advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the overtime segment, the subject of Trump’s ape-related lawsuit came up, and Freeland said she thought Maher had apologized for that:

BILL MAHER: Okay, for the panel, should there be a law that says the president can’t sue people? Well, he’s suing everybody. I mean, he is, that is one thing that he never changed one bit from, from when he, I mean he sued me. Remember with the, with the orangutan thing? CHRYSTIA FREELAND: Did you apologize for that? BILL MAHER: No, f*ck no! Why would I ever… CHRYSTIA FREELAND: I thought you had supper with him and you talked about it. BILL MAHER: Yeah, I had supper with him, I didn’t apologize. This is one of my frustrations. People get the facts wrong. Sorry. It’s okay, but you know, it’s not whether I had dinner with him. It’s what I said about him after dinner. FORMER GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE (R-NJ): Right. BILL MAHER: Which, as I have never pulled a punch, I came back on the show and did what I always did. Some people stop watching the show because I had a dinner with them. If you watch the show, who’s harder on him than I? No one. And… So, no, I did not apologize.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

