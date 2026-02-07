Bill Maher Taunts Trump Over Meltdown At Kaitlan Collins: ‘She Always Smiles on MY Show!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher taunted President Donald Trump over his meltdown with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for allegedly never smiling, calling it “Chick 101” never to do that.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer and songwriter John Mellencamp, whose 19-date tour “Dancing Words – The Greatest Hits” begins this summer.

The panel guests were Chris Christie, former Republican governor of New Jersey and ABC News contributor; and Chrystia Freeland, former Canadian deputy prime minister and finance minister, and current economic advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During his “New Rules” segment, Maher snuck in a dig at Trump’s poorly-received rant about Collins not smiling enough, noting :

BILL MAHER: Okay, for the panel, should there be a law that says the president can’t sue people? Well, he’s suing everybody. I mean, he is, that is one thing that he never changed one bit from, from when he, I mean he sued me. Remember with the, with the orangutan thing? CHRYSTIA FREELAND: Did you apologize for that? BILL MAHER: No, f*ck no! Why would I ever… CHRYSTIA FREELAND: I thought you had supper with him and you talked about it. BILL MAHER: Yeah, I had supper with him, I didn’t apologize. This is one of my frustrations. People get the facts wrong. Sorry. It’s okay, but you know, it’s not whether I had dinner with him. It’s what I said about him after dinner. FORMER GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE (R-NJ): Right. BILL MAHER: Which, as I have never pulled a punch, I came back on the show and did what I always did. Some people stop watching the show because I had a dinner with them. If you watch the show, who’s harder on him than I? No one. And… So, no, I did not apologize.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!