Bill Maher Makes Savage Point About Racist Trump Video With Assassination Joke: ‘You F*cking Hypocrites!’

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher took a savage shot at those defending President Donald Trump’s racist post by making an analogy to the assassination of activist Charlie Kirk.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer and songwriter John Mellencamp, whose 19-date tour “Dancing Words – The Greatest Hits” begins this summer.

The panel guests were Chris Christie, former Republican governor of New Jersey and ABC News contributor; and Chrystia Freeland, former Canadian deputy prime minister and finance minister, and current economic advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Maher devoted part of his monologue to the now-deleted post depicting President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.

The comic derided those defending it on the basis that it was from a cartoon video with a stinging shot at the “f*cking hypocrites”:

BILL MAHER: So yeah, and it’s also Black History Month. To get things. To get things kicked off, the Trump administration today called for a moment of indifference. No, they did something much worse. Trump did a Roseanne. Did you see this? And shared a video of Black people superimposed as apes. And the people were the Obamas. I’m not going to show it, because I don’t want to give it any oxygen. But the defense, I thought, from the administration was rather lame. They said he did not mean to hit share. He meant to hit like. Karoline Leavitt, you know, she’s very loyal, press spokesman, very loyal. She said he was, the president was just reposting a meme of him as the king of the jungle with Democrats as characters from The Lion King, as world leaders do. Uh, of course. Of course, there’s two things a little wrong with this one. There are no apes in The Lion King. And two, if it’s a cartoon character, it’s okay? That’s a rule now? If it’s cartoon, it okay to do anything? So it’s if somebody made a cartoon of Elmer Fudd shooting Charlie Kirk, that would be okay? You f*cking hypocrites! You know. And again, Karoline Leavitt went on and she said, this is just a lot of fake outrage. Fake outrage! Why don’t you people in the press report on something that matters to the American public? You know, like the lawsuit Trump has going over a joke he didn’t like at the Emmys.

