Chris Christie — who served as a U.S. attorney prior to his stint as governor of New Jersey — teed off on President Donald Trump’s DOJ following their failed attempt to indict six Democratic lawmakers.

In a scathing commentary on ABC’s This Week, Christie trashed the DOJ’s bid to charge the six congressional Democrats over a video in which they urged troops to refuse illegal orders — as well as the broader effort to go after Trump’s political foes. The former New Jersey governor put the DOJ’s failure to obtain indictments in perspective.

“In seven years that I was U.S. attorney in New Jersey, we were the third most productive district out of 93 in the country during those seven years,” Christie said. “So we brought a lot of cases. We never once — not once in seven years — were “no bill” by a grand jury. Not once.”

He added, This false idea that grand juries, you can indict a ham sandwich, it is not true. And the Trump administration is proving that. They’re putting a bunch of ham sandwiches up there and the grand juries are not indicting them.”

Christie went on to declare that the scope of the “damage” Trump and the DOJ are doing to the credibility of the institution is nothing short of staggering.

“Previous Justice Departments before this one took very seriously bringing charges to a grand jury and asking to indict a fellow American,” Christie said. :And what you’re seeing now is absolutely the destruction of the credibility of the Justice Department with our judicial system. Judges are not giving the benefit of the doubt anymore to assistant U.S. attorneys when they come into court. And worse yet with the public. And so, the damage that gets done here by this just pure vendetta prosecution is long term. And it’s going to be very, very difficult to fix over the course of the next decade.”

Watch above, via ABC.

