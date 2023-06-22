Former New Jersey governor and current GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie mimicked former President Donald Trump’s reasoning for skipping a GOP primary debate during a Fox & Friends interview that ridiculed his “not fair” reasoning.

Brian Kilmeade interviewed Christie, who was beamed in from a diner in New Hampshire and saw a clip from Trump’s recent interview with Bret Baier in which he dismissed his participation with fellow Republican candidates because they were so low in the polls.

Trump said, “Christie is, I guess, 1% or less. Many of them, Nikki Haley’s is a 2%. So why would I allow people at one and 2% and 0% to be hitting me with questions on? You know, I don’t think it’s fair.”

After airing recent poll numbers showing Christie up to 3%, Kilmeade asked the former governor and Trump advisor to respond.

“Oh, it’s not fair, Brian. It’s not fair.” Christie taunted the former president, “poor Donald Trump,” likely knowing full well that the former president was more than likely watching Fox & Friends while he was speaking.

He continued to ridicule Trmp as “the guy who wants to be president of the United States, the guy who says that he’s the toughest person to lead this country, doesn’t want to get up in front of Republican primary voters and defend his record and make a case for the future of America.”

“Look, every Republican primary voter should have the opportunity to see all those people who qualify up on the stage debating with each other,” he continued before mentioning his website for donations.

“He can’t avoid this, Brian. It’s not fair to the Republican Party voters,” he said. “I think it’s disrespectful. He thinks he should just default to the nomination. I don’t think so. And I believe that everyone should have the right to get up there and debate who qualifies under the rules. And Donald Trump has an obligation to be up there and do it. And by the way, I think he will debate Bryan. I don’t think you’ll be able to stay away.”

Watch above via Fox News.

