Chris Cuomo vehemently denied a report he sexually assaulted a female co-worker years ago at ABC News, which reportedly contributed to his ouster from CNN.

The former network prime time host, who was axed in December, said Tuesday he did not even know for sure who his accuser was.

During his interview, Dan Abrams read reporting from the New York Times outlining the allegation.

Abrams, who founded Mediaite, recited the report to Cuomo:

It relayed a story that had begun in 2011 when the woman, who was referred to as Jane Doe, was a young temporary ABC employee hoping for a full-time job. One day, after Mr. Cuomo, an anchor, had offered her career advice, he invited her to lunch in his office, according to the letter, interviews with the woman and emails between her and Mr. Cuomo. When she arrived, there was no food. Instead, Mr. Cuomo badgered her for sex, and after she declined, he assaulted her, she said. She ran out of the room.

“Do you know who this woman is?” Abrams asked.

“I think I do,” Cuomo responded. Abrams then grilled his guest for a clearer answer.

ABRAMS: And none of this happened? CUOMO: None of this happened. ABRAMS: Did you know her, did she come to your offices? CUOMO: Look, this will be part of the litigation in terms of things coming out. And I denied it. I am concerned about giving attention to stories. I am concerned about distracting from what’s supposed to matter to people, and look, I’m happy to answer the questions…. all I can do is deny the allegation that we all know what happens here is the reason I didn’t come out more forcefully early on, it’s because everybody who gives you any advice about it says all you’ll do is feed.

“I denied the allegation at the time,” Cuomo said. “nothing has changed.”

Abrams pressed, “And you have no understanding of why she would feel this way or make this claim?”

The former CNN host concluded, “That is not for me to know.”

Cuomo announced at the end of the interview he is joining NewsNation this fall as a prime time anchor.

