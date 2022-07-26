Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo will join NewsNation as a prime time anchor this fall, the network announced on Tuesday night.

The announcement was made live on air as Cuomo concluded a wide-ranging interview with Dan Abrams on his NewsNation program Dan Abrams Live.

Abrams, who is the founder of Mediaite, grilled Cuomo on the various scandals that led to his highly-publicized departure from CNN in the anchor’s first interview since his firing.

Abrams pushed Cuomo on-air as to whether or not helping his embattled brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), fend off sexual assault allegations was appropriate. He also asked Cuomo to address the allegations of sexual harassment made against him.

Cuomo, who was the network’s top-rated host, was fired from CNN in early December 2021 after being suspended over allegations of abusing his position to help his bother – who eventually resigned the governorship in disgrace. CNN officially fired Cuomo after a sexual misconduct allegation became known to the network. Cuomo continues to deny the allegation that stems from his time working at ABC News.

“You said ‘I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation,’” Abrams asked Cuomo, not buying his previous answer in the interview in which Cuomo denied pressuring anyone in the media to manipulate coverage of his brother. “(But) you did make calls to the press about your brother’s situation.”

“But I think the distinction has a meaningful difference,” Cuomo responded. “The concern would be not that I called you and said, ‘What do you think’s going on here?’ It’s me calling you and saying, ‘Hey tonight in your segment, I hope you remember that.’”

Cuomo said he accepted responsibility for his actions and said that he does not believe he was a victim of “cancel culture.”

Sean Compton, Nexstar Media Inc.’s President of Networks, said, “Chris joins our growing team of seasoned, award-winning journalists and will further our efforts to continue to ensure fairness and transparency in our news reporting and talk shows.”

NewsNation, which boasts of being the fastest-growing cable news network “has earned high praise from multiple media watchdog groups by remaining true to its mission to bring viewers the fact-based news that impacts their lives without opinion or bias,” added Compton.

Cuomo recently said on his new podcast, the Chris Cuomo Project, that he does not identify as either a Democrat or a Republican. “I love my father. I love my brother. I respect them both tremendously, but I’m no Democrat,” he said. “Not simply because I’m in the media and I am not here to make any of you feel comfortable being a lefty. I want you to question why you are.”

Cuomo also released a brief statement on joining NewsNation’s prime time line-up, in what is a clear bid for a comeback. “NewsNation believes in the work I am doing with the Chris Cuomo Project and I look forward to building something special here – covering news wherever it happens and having conversations that cater to common concerns and solutions rather than political parties or the political circus,” said Cuomo.

