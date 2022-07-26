Chris Cuomo Says CNN Brass Knew He Was Advising His Brother Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘There Were No Secrets’

Chris Cuomo claimed on Tuesday that his bosses at CNN knew all along he was attempting to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), navigate a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

While the network fired its former prime time star last December after he participated in strategy sessions with his brother’s inner circle, Cuomo said none of this work was ever done in secret.

On NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live, host Dan Abrams spoke with Cuomo about the scandal that saw him shown the door.

During the interview, it was also revealed that Cuomo will join NewsNation as a prime time anchor.

While discussing the initial interviews between the brothers Cuomo in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuomo said they helped people.

“People appreciated the interviews,” he said.

Cuomo then criticized the media – broadly speaking – for not expressing concern about a potential conflict of interest in the interviews until after his bother got into “trouble.”

Abrams, who founded Mediaite, noted Cuomo assisted his brother in PR strategy, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women.

“You start advising, talking to him being involved with the meetings, et cetera, what did you tell CNN about your involvement in those conversations?” Abrams asked. “Did you say to them right at the outset, ‘Hey, guys, I just want you to know, I’m going to be talking my brother a lot through this process.”

Cuomo, who is suing CNN over his termination, responded, “It was known.”

He added elements of his legal battle against CNN are personal to him, but said any claim his bosses were ever in the dark about his communications with his brother are untrue:

I have been obsessed with what happened. When, what was known and there are a lot of facts that I believe we’re going to come out. I’ve also learned that they are largely only important to me, Dan. In terms of what I want people to think and how I want people to feel – how I want them to see me. That’s about me. I don’t think that it’s helpful to a lot of other people. So, yes, there’s litigation going on, but i’m telling you, I never lied, and there were no secrets.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com