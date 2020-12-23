CNN’s Chris Cuomo imagined a cinematic confrontation at the Inauguration next month, where, if he were President-elect Joe Biden, he’d publicly call out outgoing President Donald Trump as having let the Republican Party down.

Speaking with (infamously briefly) former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Cuomo plumbed the depths of the president’s increasingly delusional and norm-breaking behavior.

“There had been people trying to talk sense to him. I guess we got our answer, right?” Cuomo said, alluding to the controversial pardons of former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Roger Stone as well as his son-in-law Jared’s father, Charles Kushner.

“Yeah, no. He doesn’t care. He’s not listening to any of those people,” Scaramucci said. “But those pardons, as shocking as they are, are a precursor to more shocking pardons… Imagine Americans out there struggling and they’re watching this saying ‘Wait a minute, there is a totally different set of rules for these people, totally not what I learned about America, totally not what I learned about our meritocracy.’ He’s digging in and doing it with impunity.”

“He’s raised a quarter billion dollars off another group of people that have bought into this cultish nonsense and behavior,” the former White House staffer continued. “He’s admitted to them that he’s out of there. He’s making a decision to go to the Inaugural or not. I predict he goes, Chris. I don’t see how he misses that. He’s an attention hog. He’ll try to make it about himself. My guess is he’ll end up at the Inaugural and he’ll leave a lot of wreckage.”

Scaramucci then vaguely called for a constitutional amendment to follow Trump out of office to prevent a future POTUS abusing his office in the same way.

“If he goes to the Inauguration, Biden should point at him and speak to Republicans and say ‘You deserved better than this. He has left your party in shambles,'” Cuomo proclaimed. “I would point at his ass the whole time.”

Seconds later, Cuomo admitted that his fantasy confrontation moment has almost no chance of actually happening.

“I don’t think Biden will do that because he’s better than I am,” Cuomo said. “He’s going to be a conciliator and he’s going to try to move past it and the best way to do that is to ignore someone like Trump.”

“Sometimes you need people like you and me, Chris, to get in there and tell the truth and rough people up like this,” Scaramucci responded. “This guy is a disaster and he’s really hurt the country. It’s not just the Republicans that he’s hurt. He’s hurt the entire country and he’s stained us in terms of our perception, the way people perceive us around the world.”

“He has proven himself in just the last 24 hours to be the worst,” Cuomo agreed.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

