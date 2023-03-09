Chris Hayes Absolutely Delights in Learning Fox Newsers Rely on NY Times and MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes celebrated the new Dominion filings showing that Fox News people drew trustworthy content from outlets the network publicly demeans as the liberal mainstream media.

Hayes used a segment of his show on Wednesday night to delve into the “foundational asymmetry” between straight news outlets and right-wing organizations “who only tell their audience what they want to hear.” Fox News has been under scrutiny for reports saying they prioritize ratings over truth, and Hayes pointed to the Dominion briefs to make his argument that Fox panders to conservative audiences.

Hayes invoked Exhibit 149, citing a senior executive producer for Tucker Carlson’s show who was sharing a clip of MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki.

“This explainer from Kornacki is really good. Worth watching,” the email said. Hayes was delighted with that, agreeing Kornacki is “very good at explaining things.”

“Despite all their lies about the so-called fake news, liberal media, when the cameras are turned away when they’re talking in private, Fox News producers understand that what Steve Kornacki says is trustworthy,” Hayes continued. “It’s not propaganda. It’s not spin. He’s trying to get to the facts in good faith.”

A second example Hayes cited is Exhibit 406, a text exchange between the senior vice president of Fox Business programming, Gary Schreier, and Lauren Petterson, President of FOX Business Network.

Here’s that conversation, dated November 6, 2020:

Petterson: I know Arizona is tightening. But I’m seeing reports that some of the latest votes to be counted will likely be Biden votes Schreier: Well they have to do a recount on something that close. But unless you find invalid votes and illegal votes. It rarely makes big difference. The recount in Wisconsin four years ago I think Got 100 more votes for Trump. Petterson: Yes. Recounts result in a few hundred votes at most Schreier – Where are those reports? Hadn’t seen that. Petterson: Full disclosure – the last article i read about it was a NYT article. Lol. Schreier: Ha! Well…

“I love this exchange!” Hayes exclaimed. “Forget about all the Dominion stuff. Forget about all the private back and forth, the news sites. This is it! On the one hand, those executives are clearly embarrassed to be citing their sworn nemesis: The New York Times, in their view, the outlet that most represents the biased liberal media. On the other hand, they need reliable information about the election results to do their job, and they fundamentally understand that is what The New York Times does, and does quite well, because there is no right-wing alternative to The New York Times.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

