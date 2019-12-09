MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tonight said that the statements from Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. attorney John Durham taking issue with conclusions reached by DOJ IG Michael Horowitz suggest a Justice Department that has been “compromised” under Barr.

Hayes reviewed Horowitz’s overall findings before bringing up “the craziest thing that happened today” — the statements from the attorney general and Durham.

In his statement, Barr said, “The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.”

After reading his and Durham’s statement, Hayes said, “What that strongly suggests is the DOJ under Barr is utterly compromised. It is functioning as a political tool for Trump and Giuliani and Sean Hannity.”

NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley said it’s rare for an official like Durham to make a statement like that mid-investigation. Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said, “We appear to have an attorney general who is not interested in searching for facts, but rather keenly interested in shopping for outcomes.”

Hayes said at one point, “My fundamental question is the degree to which you can trust senior DOJ work product that is signed off by the attorney general on these extremely political sensitive matters… I’m hard pressed to say you can give it a charitable credit off the bat, based on what we have seen.”

He also talked about the serious errors Horowitz revealed, recalling when Carter Page was on his show railing against the FISA application process and saying, “In the interest of intellectual honesty, he was partly right. The process was messed up. There were real mistakes on the FISA application. That’s not a small thing. FISA is an important thing to get right.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

