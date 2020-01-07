MSNBC’s Chris Hayes went off on the escalating attacks between the US and Iran at the end of his show on Tuesday, offering a sobering and blunt warning about the perils of entering a full-out war.

“I want to say this clearly. War with Iran is madness and it is strategically and morally a disaster in the making and don’t believe anyone who tells you otherwise.”

Hayes, a consistent critic of President Donald Trump, appeared especially agitated about the back-and-forth airstrikes in Iraq and provided an implied rebuke to personalities on rival cable news networks, who seemed almost gleeful about the prospect of a wider war with Iran.

