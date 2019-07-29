Former Congresswoman Donna Edwards told Chris Matthews tonight that President Donald Trump is engaging in rhetoric from “the Nazi playbook,” after he said Trump’s rhetoric is “Hitlerian.”

Matthews showed the clip of Fox News’ Chris Wallace telling Mick Mulvaney that the use of words like “infested” “sounds like vermin” and “sub-human.” He said the use of such rhetoric aimed at Congress members of color shows a pattern.

After praising Wallace, Matthews said, “‘Infested.’ It’s ‘vermin.’ It’s a Hitlerian term… He’s obsessed with this thing about cities.”

Edwards said, “This is the Nazi playbook, right? You dehumanize people. You say they’re infested. It gives you the reason to, I don’t know…”

“Well, to exterminate them or something like that,” Matthews said.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

