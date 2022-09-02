Chris Rock Finally Takes Swipe at Will Smith Oscar Slap Saying the Actor ‘Did an Impression of a Perfect Person’ and then ‘Ripped His Mask Off’

Chris Rock was notably blunt about the Will Smith Oscars slap during a recent stand-up show in England.

Rock performed Thursday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England alongside guest comic, Dave Chappelle, on the latest stop of Rock’s Ego Death World Tour.

According to The Daily Mail, Rock was remarkably adamant about sharing his viewpoint of Smith during the show.

Did that shit hurt? Goddamn right. The motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told. Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us. Whatever the consequences are — I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men.

This comes just months after Smith issued a very public apology to the comedian via YouTube, saying, “Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Shortly after the slap, Rock’s comedy tour ticket prices soared and shows began to sell out quickly. Since then, Rock has been slowly working the Oscar slap story into his stand-ups sets.

Back in July, he joked at a gig that despite the drama surrounding the incident, he was no victim. “Yeah, that shit hurt, motherfucker — but I shook that shit off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut.”

Earlier this week, Rock reportedly turned down the opportunity to host the Oscars ceremony next year.

