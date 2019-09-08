There’s been a great deal of uproar over President Donald Trump announcing talks with Taliban leaders at Camp David were cancelled, chief amongst them being the fact the president was, for a time, willing to meet with Taliban leaders on American soil in the days leading up to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Chris Wallace spoke this morning with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — appearing on the five big Sunday shows today — and asked him about what the cancelled talks mean for negotiations with the Taliban.

Pompeo said the talks are off for now, adding the Taliban needs to show “they’re prepared to do the things that we ask them to do in the course of those negotiations.”

At one point, Wallace asked, “Who thought it was a good idea for the President of the United States to meet with Taliban leaders who have the blood of thousands of Americans on their hands just three days before 9/11?”

Pompeo defended the plan and said, “The president ultimately made the decision. He said, ‘I want to talk to President Ghani. I want to talk to these Taliban negotiators. I want to look them in the eye, I want to see if we can get the final outcome that we needed so that we could sign off on the deal.'”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com