Chris Wallace Presses TX Gov.: ‘We Couldn’t Find One Instance’ of You Calling Out Sexual Abuse at Migrant Shelters When Trump Was POTUS

Fox News’ Chris Wallace pressed Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) by questioning his response to sexual abuse allegations at migrant detainment facilities under the presidencies of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Abbott joined Wallace on Fox News Sunday, where their conversation began with Abbott slamming the Biden administration’s response to the ongoing crisis at the U.S. Southern border. As Abbott said that it will have “dire consequences” for everyone involved, Wallace noted that the governor recently spoke out over alarming reports of sexual abuse at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

Wallace quoted a statement from Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a non-profit organization, that said “The only reason why Abbott is now acting like he cares about the children in these facilities is for political reasons.”

“Governor, there were thousands of complaints of sexual abuse at migrant shelters during the Trump years.” Wallace said. “Not to say that what’s going on now is right, but we couldn’t find one instance of you complaining and calling that out when President Trump was president.”

“There are multiple differences between what happened in the Trump administration and what is happening now,” Abbott responded. “First, the Trump administration remained in constant communication with me and with my office and let us know what was going on. Second, I saw reports about exactly what you’re talking about and saw that those reports were filed with federal agencies… And so, we had a duty to respond to any complaint about child sexual abuse in Texas as well as to investigate it, and that’s exactly what I did to make sure it was addressed.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

