Fox News’ Chris Wallace reacted to night two of the RNC by taking note of just how norm-shattering it was, in terms of how much the White House was used as the background for a political convention.

When Trump said a few weeks ago he was toying with the idea of a convention speech at the White House, there was a lot of criticism — even some wariness from Republicans — over the idea.

“That barrier was completely blown away tonight,” Wallace said, “for good or for ill.”

He said that while the presidential pardon of Jon Ponder was deeply moving, Trump chose to do the pardon in a video for the RNC convention.

Wallace also brought up the naturalization ceremony at the White House that aired during the convention, as well as First Lady Melania Trump speaking from the Rose Garden.

But Wallace said the “most controversial of all” had to be Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “making a political speech from a diplomatic hot-spot in Jerusalem.” He said secretaries of state have never done this before, pointed out that the State Department actually has regulations against this sort of thing, and was a little skeptical of the department’s claim that he was just speaking in his “personal capacity.”

“People can think it’s a big deal, they can think it’s a little deal. But all of this has never happened before. And it’s worth noting,” Wallace added.

