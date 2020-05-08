Fox News’ Chris Wallace talked today about the question of how much impact Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault against Joe Biden would have on the 2020 race.

Bill Hemmer brought up Reade’s interview with Megyn Kelly and said, “What appears to be obvious now is that Tara Reade is going to be around for the next six months and that means that she will be around during this campaign.”

“I’m not sure she’s going to be around for six months. She’s told her story, people will make of it what they will, but there is not any hard fact that there was the sexual assault,” Wallace said. He noted the contemporaneous statements from others about what she had spoken of at the time.

“My own feeling about this is, unless there is some new smoking gun that comes up or another woman, and there’s no reason to suspect that, but unless something new comes to feed the fire I think the Tara Reade story disappears like the Christine Blasey Ford story disappeared and the women who made allegations against President Trump, that their stories disappeared over time.”

Hemmer noted, “The one case with Reade — she seems willing to talk, so let’s see how much more she does with regard to talking.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

