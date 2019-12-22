Christianity Today editor-in-chief Mark Galli appeared on Face the Nation today to defend his much-talked-about editorial in the evangelical magazine saying President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

Galli’s editorial said of the president, “He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”

Galli told Margaret Brennan this morning the odds of Trump’s removal “happening either by election or Senate are actually probably fairly slim at this point,” saying, “What I’m really arguing in the piece fundamentally is that the president is unfit for office.”

“I am making a moral judgment that he’s morally unfit,” he said. “None of us are perfect. We’re not looking for saints. We do have private sins, ongoing patterns of behavior that reveal themselves… in our private life that we’re all trying to work on. But a president has certain responsibilities as a public figure to display a certain level of public character and public morality. And the point of my argument is not to judge him as a person in the eyes of God. That’s not my job. But to judge his public moral character and ask, has he gone so far that the evangelical constituency that we represent, can we in good conscience do the tradeoff anymore?”

Brennan brought up the argument from Republicans that Trump may not be perfect but “God picks imperfect vessels” and he’s delivering on the things they care about.

Galli said he understands the criticism but emphasized that he doesn’t understand how people can’t acknowledge “this man’s character is deeply, deeply concerning to us.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]