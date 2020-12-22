Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie continued to smack down President Donald Trump’s conspiratorial fight to overturn the election results during an interview on Fox News Tuesday night.

After two members of Congress spoke to Martha MacCallum insisting that they’re behind the president’s ever-more-absurd efforts to overturn the election, Christie said that he has been a Trump ally for years but added, “To say the courts have not seen the evidence is simply not true.”

He pointed to all the court rejections in the past few weeks before saying, “I think this is a very, very dangerous thing that we are engaging in right now.”

Christie reiterated that Michael Flynn should be absolutely nowhere near the White House while he’s floating the insane idea of martial law.

“When the court system has run its course, it’s time to move on and accept the results of the election.”

He continued to call out the Trump team’s flailing attempts and even had to directly explain at one point, “This election was run differently than any election in recent American history because of the pandemic.”

“Voting by mail does make it easier for people to vote,” Christie said, “and you had more people voting for that reason. There’s no evidence that I’ve seen in any of these states that there was large scale voter fraud in terms of filling out ballots and sending them in for anonymous people.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]