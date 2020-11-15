Chuck Todd said on Meet the Press Sunday that they invited on every single Republican senator but they all declined.

Todd opened the show calling out the president’s attacks on the election and baseless claims it was rigged.

Later on in the program, Todd brought up Trump’s refusal to concede before saying, “Republicans have either backed his false claims of fraud or have remained silent.”

“We invited every single Republican senator to appear on Meet the Press this morning,” Todd said. “They all declined.”

Instead, he spoke to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who said off the top he expects Joe Biden will be the next president.

Hutchinson said it was good for Trump to tweet out that Biden won, saying it’s ‘the start of an acknowledgement.”

Hours after that “he won” tweet, however, the president declared that he is conceding nothing.

You can watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]