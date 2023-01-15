Chuck Todd: The ‘Most Powerful Person’ to Shape the 2024 Presidential Election is Merrick Garland

With Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s political futures both hanging in the balance of special counsel investigations, NBC’s Chuck Todd observed that Attorney General Merrick Garland currently has more power than anyone else to influence the 2024 presidential election.

Todd joined Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss Garland’s appointment of a special counsel last week to investigate the discovery of classified documents in Biden’s home and former private office. The case has been a significant political quandary for Democrats, as they’ve been forced to deal with comparisons to the FBI’s search for the documents Trump was improperly keeping at Mar-a-Lago.

When asked how big of a problem is the documents case for Biden, Todd said “I don’t know if it’s much of a legal problem, per se. But I think it’s a huge political problem because you don’t know where the special counsel investigation is going.” Todd also warned that it’s also possible that the ongoing investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter, could also wind up with its own special counsel in the coming months.

“I think what it — in the short-term — means that the most powerful person in deciding what our presidential race looks like in 2024 is Merrick Garland,” Todd summarized. “The decisions he’s going to be making going forward about whether or not to prosecute Trump, whether or not to let folks — how far to investigate, whether to prosecute Hunter Biden and things like that, are gonna have huge impacts on Joe Biden.”

Todd concluded by saying the case of the documents reopens questions about whether Democrats really want Biden to run for re-election.

“A week ago, [Biden] looked like, truly, not only the leader of the Democratic party, but the leader the Democrats wanted as leader of their party,” he said. “Now this could only raise all the questions again that were all there before the midterms.”

