Chuck Todd spoke with Joe Biden on today’s Meet the Press and asked him about Ukraine and whether the president’s attacks on him and his son worked.

Biden, in talking about those attacks, said “it initially made me angry” and added, “A president has to be able to forgive, has to be able to reach out. We’ve got to pull the country together. And so the dilemma has been, you know, how much do I let my frustration show and how much do I focus on — because ultimately it’s not about me, Chuck, it’s about the folks listening.”

Todd brought up Lindsey Graham and asked, “What kind of violation of your friendship has this been?”

“I went out of my way for Lindsey,” Biden said, “and Lindsey recorded things that were so — about what a wonderful guy I am. But when I watched how Lindsey responded under pressure to John McCain, our mutual friend — John and I went at each other hammer and tong, but at his deathbed he asked me to do his eulogy. We were friends. He was honorable, he was decent. It just stunned me that [Graham] did not respond to the attacks on John that were made by this president so viciously.”

He added that he’s “disappointed.”

Todd then asked, “Have you thought about the fact that the president is campaigning against you and your son might have been effective? That it might have cost you Iowa, might have cost you New Hampshire? Has that crossed your mind?”

“It has,” Biden said, “but, you know, I can’t focus on that, Chuck. I’ve got to focus on the future.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

