Former Democratic senator Claire McCaskill was on MSNBC to react to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, and she accused the president’s lawyers of telling a “demonstrable lie” right in front of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

As Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC panel broke down the debate over the Senate rules for the trial, former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele gave Rep. Adam Schiff credit for his handling of the opener before admonishing Trump lawyers Pat Cippolone and Jay Sekulow. After that, McCaskill said “the most stunning thing” for her was that Cippolone falsely claimed, “Not even Mr. Schiff’s Republican colleagues were allowed into the SCIF” to attend classified impeachment meetings in the House of Representatives.

“A lawyer does not stand in front of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and lie,” McCaskill said. “That is a flat lie, a demonstrable lie.”

Wallace noted that Republican congressmen were shown in the transcripts asking questions in those briefings, which prompted McCaskill to continue: “They were all there. They all had a right to be there and dozens and dozens of them attended every single one of those closed hearings.”

She continued:

So for the lawyer for the president of the United States, White House counsel, to stand up in the United States Senate in front of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and lie. First of all, if he’s knowingly lying, it’s an ethical problem for him as a lawyer. And if he’s not knowingly lying, he’s just ignorant! I mean, incredibly ignorant, or he’s gotten into the Trump ethos. That is, when you’re cornered, just lie.

As former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenburg broke this down further, McCaskill reaffirmed her point that Trump’s team is “purposely lying… or ignorant.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]