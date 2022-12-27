‘Clearly in Violation of the Presidential Records Act’: CNN Commentator Reacts to Report Mark Meadows Burned Documents

Gloria Borger said former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows violated the Presidential Records Act in the waning days of the Trump presidency.

Borger was reacting to a newly-released testimony by the House Jan. 6 committee.

On CNN’s The Situation Room, host Wolf Blitzer cited a transcript wherein Cassidy Hutchinson said Meadows burned papers following meetings as then-President Donald Trump sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Hutchinson told the committee she witnessed her then-boss Meadows burn documents in a fireplace on about “a dozen” occasions.

Blitzer asked Borger, CNN’s chief political analyst, “How incredible is it that Cassidy Hutchinson saw Mark Meadows burning documents?”

Borger responded:

It is remarkable, it is absurd, and it is clearly in violation of the Presidential Records Act, assuming that every piece of paper in the White House should be archived. We don’t know what these things were that he was throwing in the fireplace, and we had known he had on occasion thrown something in the fireplace. Unless this was a newspaper clipping or something to that effect, I think he’s got a lot of questions he needs to answer.

CNN’s Jessica Schneider viewed Hutchinson’s testimony and reported:

We’re learning more details, particularly how she told the committee how she saw Chief of Staff Mark Meadows burning documents around a dozen times, which she says amounted to once or twice a week between December 2020 and January 2021. She says at least twice she saw meadows burning documents after he had meetings with Republican congressman Scott Perry, who, in fact, was subpoenaed by the committee but never actually complied.

Schneider also said Hutchinson’s testimony showed QAnon conspiracy theories “permeated” the White House in the final days of Trump’s term in office.

Watch above, via CNN.

