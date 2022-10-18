CNN Airs Trump F-Bombs as He Brags About Having a ‘Weapons System That Nobody’s Ever Had In This Country Before’

Donald Trump bragged to journalist Bob Woodward he knew a secret weapons system in an audio clip obtained by CNN in which the network declined to edit multiple f-bombs.

The former president sat down with Woodward, who recorded more than eight hours of their conversations. Woodward is releasing them in a new audiobook.

In all, Woodward met with Trump 20 times from 2016 to 2020 for their interviews. In several new snippets provided to CNN and played on AC360 Tuesday, Trump was candid about impeachment and his attitude toward foreign leaders.

In one of them, he bragged he knew something few others do:

I have built a weapons system that nobody has ever had in this country before. We have stuff you haven’t even seen or ever heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before.

Trump also said, “Getting along with Russia is a good thing and a bad thing, all right? Especially because they have 1,332 nuclear fuckin’ warheads.”

In another audio excerpt, Trump spoke about his relationship with different world leaders, without naming them:

It’s funny that the relationships I have, the tougher and meaner they are, the better I get along with them. You know, explain that to me someday, okay, but maybe it’s not a bad thing. The easy ones are the ones I maybe don’t like as much or get along with as much.

During one of his impeachments, Trump also bragged about his toughness in a comment in which he disparaged other presidents who had found themselves in trouble:

There’s nobody that’s tougher than me. Nobody’s tougher than me. You asked me about impeachment. I’m under impeachment and you said, you know, you just act like you just won a fuckin’ race. Nixon was in a corner with his thumb in his mouth. Bill Clinton took it very, very hard. I just do things, okay?

Watch above, via CNN.

