CNN Contributor Stuns Colleague By Warning People Fear They Could Be ‘Next’ After Trump Raid and IRS Expansion

CNN’s John Avlon and Alice Stewart, a Republican strategist, had a calm enough debate around the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday — though Stewart appeared to stun her colleague when she suggested many people are concerned they could be “next” after Trump, particularly in light of new funding for the IRS.

During the segment on CNN, network contributor Stewart argued it is “vitally important” more details are provided about the raid by the Department of Justice, FBI, and Joe Biden’s administration to avoid the search being seen as a political move. She argued Trump supporters are outraged over what they see as Trump being “singled out.”

Stewart said:

People are angry, we are seeing a lot of people already holding rallies down at Mar-a-Lago. People across the country are calling their members of congress. They are outraged, again, these are people that had moved on past Trump. But, they are asking the question, if this can happen to the former president then it can happen to me? Who is next? And, on the heels of learning that the administration has virtually doubled the size of the IRS. People are concerned about them being targeted as well.

A climate and tax legislation package passed by Senate Democrats on Sunday included $80 billion in funding for the IRS. While Republicans have warned the expansion of the IRS could lead to more audits for all Americans, the agency pledged that it would only increase audits on households earning more than $400,000.

Avlon appeared ready to speak when Stewart name-dropped the IRS, but held back and let his colleague finish. He later argued that the fact that the Biden administration reportedly did not know about the raid beforehand should go a “long way” in answering any questions about any politicization of the matter.

“I understand there’s a lot of anger out there. Some of it is being stirred up, and some of it is sincere,” Avlon said.

Though Avlon and Stewart had their disagreements on air, Avlon later took to Twitter to call out the “disrespect” he saw thrown at Stewart for criticizing the raid.

“Hey all: I’m seeing a lot of disrespect at @alicetweet from our convo. She expressed anger she’s hearing & analyzed political impact. I disagree with her on details & context but my point was we need perspective on process & that also means not demonizing people we disagree with,” he tweeted.

Hey all: I’m seeing a lot of disrespect at @alicetweet from our convo. She expressed anger she’s hearing & analyzed political impact. I disagree with her on details & context but my point was we need perspective on process & that also means not demonizing people we disagree with. — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) August 9, 2022

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com