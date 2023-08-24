CNN Dives Into ‘Deplorable’ Conditions Of Fulton County Jail Where Trump Will Be Arrested: ‘Grime, Dirt All Over The Place’

CNN correspondent Brian Todd gave viewers a look into the Fulton County Jail where Donald Trump will be booked on Thursday due to his recent indictment in Georgia.

District Attorney Fani Willis earlier this month charged the former president and 18 other defendants with attempting to over the 2020 presidential election result in the state. Trump will be booked in the jail, but will not be held there after posting $200,000 bond.

Todd noted that the jail suffers from an overcrowded inmate population, horrible living conditions, inmate deaths, and reports of excessive force by the staff. According to the report, 15 inmates died last year while staying in Fulton County Jail and seven have died this year.

“This place is really nothing short of a hulking, sprawling nightmare,” Todd noted. “Just last month, the Justice Department announced an investigation into this place because of, quote, allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions, excessive force and violence.”

The CNN anchor then presented images inside the jail showing dirty hallways, wall grime, and broken air conditioning.

“And we have some images of just the horrible conditions, grime, dirt all over the place, toilets overflowing, air conditioning, broken lice, bedbugs, other insects everywhere. Look at that. It’s just absolutely horrible,” Todd added.

The segment also focused on the death of inmate LaShawn Thompson, who his lawyers claim died in the prison from “neglect, malnourishment” and that lice was infesting his body.

“That’s how bad this place is. Look at just some of the walls and the other conditions in here as that officer walks through and kind of shows you this place is absolutely deplorable,” Todd concluded

Watch the full segment above via CNN.

