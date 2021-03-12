CNN Medical Analyst Appeals Directly to Trump to Encourage Supporters to Get Vaccine: Would Make ‘Gigantic Difference’

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner directly appealed to former President Donald Trump to speak directly to his supporters and encourage them to get vaccinated.

Trump made a brief comment during his CPAC speech telling people to get vaccines, but he got the vaccine in January and the public only found out about it earlier this month from reports. The statement the former president put out this week on vaccines was centered on him telling people “I hope everyone remembers” his administration helped get them out.

Former President Trump is releasing statements that read like tweets on letterhead. pic.twitter.com/bGJaaRvPzf — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 10, 2021

Erin Burnett said Friday night that Trump being more public about encouraging vaccine use would have made a difference.

Reiner agreed and noted the large percentage of Republicans — especially Republican men — who have said in recent polling they won’t get the vaccine.

He recalled how Trump was very vocal about hydroxychloroquine, “but when the vaccines were proved he was silent, he was cloistered on the second floor of the White House whining about the election results.”

“It would make a gigantic difference. It would make a big difference now,” Reiner said.

And then, addressing Trump directly, Reiner added, “So if you’re listening, Mr. President — Mr. Former President — get your people out. Get your people to get vaccines.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

