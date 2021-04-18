CNN Producer Reportedly Was Asked ‘Do You Speak English’ After Being Thrown to the Ground, Arrested While Covering MN Protests

A CNN producer was reportedly arrested in a shocking, forceful manner last week as Minnesota law enforcement cracked down on people protesting the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Carolyn Sung was among the CNN personnel on the ground in Brooklyn Center, MN last week to cover the protests as they grew increasingly heated. Aside from the skirmishes between protesters and law enforcement though, there have been multiple incidents where journalists were allegedly intimidated, assaulted, and otherwise mistreated by law enforcement.

Leita Walker, an attorney representing several news outlets, sent a letter to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) on Saturday with several accusations of unjust actions taken against members of the media. One of the most serious claims revolves around an incident where state troopers reportedly grabbed Sung “by her backpack, threw her to the ground, zip-typing her hands behind her back” while she was trying to leave the area in compliance with a dispersal order.

According to the letter, Sung “did not resist” during the encounter, and she repeatedly tried to identify herself as a CNN journalist. Sung’s male security agent was also said to have been “briefly detained,” but then released after showing his credentials.

Sung (who is Asian American) kept trying to identify herself to the officers while complaining that the zip-ties were too tight on her wrists. Over the course of the arrest, one of the troopers allegedly yelled “do you speak English” at her. Shortly after, she was taken to the local jail where “she was patted down and searched by a female officer who put her hands down Sung’s pants and in her bra, fingerprinted, electronically body-scanned, and ordered to strip and put on an orange uniform before attorneys working on her behalf were able to locate her and secure her release, a process that took more than two hours.”

Witz reacted to the Walker letter over the weekend, posting multiple statements on Twitter that “A free press is foundational to our democracy. Reporters worked tirelessly during this tumultuous year to keep Minnesotans informed. I convened a meeting today with media and law enforcement to determine a better path forward to protect the journalists covering civil unrest.”

A free press is foundational to our democracy. Reporters worked tirelessly during this tumultuous year to keep Minnesotans informed. I convened a meeting today with media and law enforcement to determine a better path forward to protect the journalists covering civil unrest. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 17, 2021

Journalists must be allowed to safely cover protests and civil unrest. I’ve directed our law enforcement partners to make changes that will help ensure journalists do not face barriers to doing their jobs. https://t.co/r4s2VpGp0C — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 18, 2021

My duty is to preserve the First Amendment right of peaceful protests while protecting public safety. Good to be with @esmemurphy this morning to talk about this defining moment for our state and our country.https://t.co/zmEr5CYkE0 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 18, 2021

However, the details of Sung’s arrest drew considerable outrage from her colleagues at CNN and others in the media as well.

CNN producer Carolyn Sung was wrongfully arrested by Minnesota state troopers on Tuesday night. This letter from a group of media outlets describes how she was mistreated and held for more than two hours pic.twitter.com/2OqXWrN55G — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 18, 2021

One Minnesota State trooper apparently yelled, “Do you speak English?” at CNN producer Carolyn Sung as they zip-tied her hands behind her back. There’s so many layers of this that’s frustrating and exhausting, as an Asian American journalist. https://t.co/wcBZEWupbR — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) April 18, 2021

“A trooper yelled at Sung, ‘Do you speak English?’ despite her identifying herself several times as a journalist.” I’ve known and worked with Carolyn Sung since she was an intern. I guarantee she speaks English just as well as that trooper. https://t.co/Gml5JrmlLl — David Daniel @🏠 (@CNNLADavid) April 18, 2021

“One trooper yelled at Sung, ‘Do you speak English?’” 😡😡😡 https://t.co/OxNNbgVWkK — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) April 18, 2021

.@GovTimWalz This is hideous and entirely unacceptable. What are you doing to ensure accountability and make sure it doesn’t happen again? https://t.co/36iSK5244D — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 18, 2021

This has to stop. https://t.co/2sKwh03MjX — Mason Brighton (@MasonBrighton) April 18, 2021

